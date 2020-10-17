The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

