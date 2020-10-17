Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,225.36 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc bought 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $12,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aristides Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 100 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $1,092.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 12,139 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $119,690.54.

NDP stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.