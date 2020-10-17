Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,225.36 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc bought 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $12,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aristides Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 100 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $1,092.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 12,139 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $119,690.54.
NDP stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
