Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 920 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Shares of NYSE XP opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.
XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.
A number of research firms have weighed in on XP. BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
About XP
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.