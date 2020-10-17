Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 920 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NYSE XP opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of XP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of XP by 58.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XP. BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.