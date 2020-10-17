Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.27.

NYSE TT opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

