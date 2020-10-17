TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $7.50. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 102,076 shares traded.

TACT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

