Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,101.67

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,101.67 and traded as high as $1,236.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,225.78, with a volume of 953,838 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.68) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,442.36 ($18.84).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1,007.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 17,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89), for a total value of £194,107.80 ($253,603.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 633 shares of company stock worth $707,779.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.