TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 122,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.