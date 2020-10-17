Truist Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.91.

NYSE:XEC opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

