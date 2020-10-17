TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $92,774.10 and $1,422.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00026752 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00019140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01202686 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

