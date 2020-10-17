Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.