UBS Group Begins Coverage on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.29.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $99.09 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

