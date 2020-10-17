UBS Group Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $67.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

