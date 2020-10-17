UBS Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

