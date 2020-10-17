Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

