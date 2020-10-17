uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $75.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $35.76. 464,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,269. uniQure has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.