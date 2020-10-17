United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of UBSI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 515,862 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 496,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

