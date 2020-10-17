United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $93,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. 3,446,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

