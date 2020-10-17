UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Barclays from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.