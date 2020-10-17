Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

NYSE U opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

