Universal Currency (UNIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,907.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded 94.7% lower against the US dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and YoBit. Universal Currency has a market cap of $2,373.77 and $14,907.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002080 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

