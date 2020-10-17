Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 920,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

