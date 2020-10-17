Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $236.31. 609,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

