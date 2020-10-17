Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $192.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

