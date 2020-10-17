Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,429.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $233.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

