Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 272.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vectrus by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.58. 47,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,333. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

