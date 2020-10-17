Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 8,510 Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Affimed were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 660,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,153. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32. Affimed NV has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

