Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 975 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

