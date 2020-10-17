Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 473,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

