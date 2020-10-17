Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

