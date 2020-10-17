Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,495. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

