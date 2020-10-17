Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

