Vigilare Wealth Management Has $325,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. 9,663,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

