Vigilare Wealth Management Has $402,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,379. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

