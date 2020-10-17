Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

