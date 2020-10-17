Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $121,000 in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $165,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,382. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.