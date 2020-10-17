Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $88,000 in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCON traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 909,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

