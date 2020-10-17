Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

QRVO traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 625,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.