Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,879.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,853 shares of company stock worth $13,219,001 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

