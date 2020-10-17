Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of XHE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $103.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.