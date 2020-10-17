Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 10,500 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 3.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109,593 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 753,009 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,848.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 570,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 550,798 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.