Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,497 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. 9,385,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.