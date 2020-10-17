Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,612 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 311,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $101.51. 13,276,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.