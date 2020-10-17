Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.33. 1,357,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,693. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

