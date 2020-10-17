Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,809 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 697.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

