Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 485 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after purchasing an additional 751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.45 and its 200-day moving average is $401.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.