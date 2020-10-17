Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 696 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

