Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 730 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 1,608,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,413. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.