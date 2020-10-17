Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 9,270 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.