Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $232,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total transaction of $253,203.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

REGN traded up $14.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,364. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $294.86 and a one year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.51 and a 200-day moving average of $585.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

