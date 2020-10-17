Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $752.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $708.36.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

